Lola Vice Awards WWE NXT Women's Title Shot Amidst Chaos In Division

Izzi Dame will finally get her shot at the NXT Women's Championship after a chaotic segment on tonight's "WWE NXT" episode.

Former NXT Women's North American Champion Kelani Jordan came out to the ring to air her grievances first, specifically about the fact that an NXT Women's Title shot has so far eluded her in her WWE career. Despite that, Jordan insisted that she was still better than all the women on the current "NXT" roster and those that recently ascended to "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown"

Cue Izzi Dame, who asserted that since she pinned the reigning champion Lola Vice last week in tag team competition, the next title shot should be hers. Upon her respective arrival, Vice seemingly agreed with Dame as she announced that she'd defend the NXT Women's Championship against the Culling member next week.

Following that, Vice suggested that she might lay the title on the line against Jordan next. Before she could finish her sentence, however, Kendal Grey interjected, voicing her own desire for Vice's gold. In a moment of foreshadowing, Grey then warned Jordan that she'd deal with bigger issues, just as Wren Sinclair struck the former gymnast from behind with a crutch. Vice continued the attack by nailing Dame in the face with a spinning back fist.

The segment concluded with Vice, Grey, and Sinclair standing in the ring, while Jordan and Dame lay on the outside floor. Vice later confirmed her upcoming NXT Women's Championship defense against Dame in a backstage scene alongside Tatum Paxley, Dame's former Culling stablemate.