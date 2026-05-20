WWE NXT - 5/19/2026: 3 Things We Hated And 3 We Loved

I've noticed the various teases about The Culling breaking up over the last few weeks, even though they always seem to be coming off commercial breaks, and I just barely catch them sometimes, like this week, and I just don't understand where they're going with it, or why. Sure, Izzi Dame's position seems to be slightly elevated since the latest slew of main roster call-ups, and she's challenging for the NXT Women's Championship next week, but it's not like she wasn't already a champion. It's her and Niko Vance subtly against Shawn Spears right now, and I just don't get it. I have no idea what Spears did to upset Dame.

I guess it's likely more common knowledge amongst us who are chronically online, but Spears is a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and it doesn't seem like he even wants to be called up to the main roster anytime soon. But we don't know that for sure. Thinking along the line that he is staying in "NXT," though, if The Culling breaks up, what's Spears going to do? And would Vance just be a bodyguard for Dame, as he's sadly not too relevant on the show anyway?

This week, the issue seems to be the fact that Spears booked himself and Vance in a tag team match for next week, the same week that Dame has her shot against Lola Vice. Later on in the night, Dame was on the graphic for the guys' bout, so she's presumably accompanying them ringside, so I can't see what the big deal is. I doubt Vice, a babyface, is going to come take her out.

With everything going on in "NXT" right now, from the new guys establishing themselves across all levels of the card, to new challengers for the NXT Women's Championship, including Dame, making themselves known, I just can't say I'm interested in a Culling breakup story. I don't see what it does for anyone involved, but I guess I also can't see what staying in a group does for them, either. Maybe I should just be more patient and let it all play out, but for now, I am just not interested whatsoever. I don't need a Spears vs. Vance match. I don't need to see Vance as Dame's only bodyguard outside of their cult-y faction, and I don't need to see Dame try to take over Spears as leader of the group, when she already kind of has been since her Women's North American Championship win.

Written by Daisy Ruth