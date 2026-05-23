Many modern wrestlers pay tribute to the late Eddie Guerrero, often either delivering his signature Frog Splash or replicating his taunts mid-match. However, Guerrero's second-oldest daughter, Sherilyn, is gearing up for her wrestling debut, where she plans to give her own special tribute to her father in ring.

"I don't think I have an expectation on when. I think I'm just really focused on the journey right now because the progress is coming along great thanks to my coaches," Sherilyn said during an appearance on "The Smoothvega Podcast," adding that the legacy behind the Guerrero name means she has to be absolutely ready. "Like, I want to be a high-flyer wrestler! You know, what goes up must come down, so that's good. I truly do, I want to do the Frog Splash, I want to dot he Three Amigos; I want to do it all!"

However, Sherilyn understands that when it comes to pro wrestling, pacing is important and she doesn't plan to just do all of his moves in succession but make it become something that fans eagerly anticipate. "'My dad had a great routine in that, and a lot of people do it too, you know? There's a lot of wrestlers that pay great homage to that Frog Splash, truly," she stated, going on to list several names like indie wrestler Daniel Alexandro and WWE's Dominik Mysterio. "I'm trying to see what finesse I can do, where I'll do it, but it'll mean something." However, she doesn't plan to solely use the Frog Splash as a finisher, and hinted at using the 619 to potentially set her father's finisher up.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Smoothvega Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.