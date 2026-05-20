AEW Heading To Another Unconventional Venue In July For Special Event

Earlier this month, the TV special "AEW Collision: Fairway To Hell" took place from the indoor pro golf arena at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, making it one of the most unique venues that the Jacksonville-based promotion has ever hosted an event from. Following the success of "Fairway To Hell," company President Tony Khan has decided to organize another show at an unconventional location, with Major League Baseball partnering with AEW this upcoming summer.

On Friday, July 10, "Brawl in the Ballpark" will be held from Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, with the event set to take place after the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers game. On Tuesday night, Dante and Darius Martin appeared at Target Field to make the announcement, but they were surprisingly attacked by Jeff Jarrett.

"Every Minnesota Twin fan, as a matter of fact, the entire state of Minnesota is nothing but a bunch of pathetic losers. Friday night. July 10th. AEW is hosting brawl in the ballpark and I'm going to get the job done."

For the first time ever, a Major League Baseball game and All Elite Wrestling are teaming up! It's "Brawl in the Ballpark" with the @twins – a high-octane postgame event on Fri., July 10 at Target Field! Head to https://t.co/EDdz1v96OT for more information and VIP pass options! https://t.co/YURldZE9Jz — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 20, 2026

It remains to be seen how AEW will utilize the baseball diamond for "Brawl in the Ballpark," as talent made sure to use the green and sand traps to their advantage at "Fairway To Hell." Outside of Jarrett and Top Flight who look to be part of the event this July, no other AEW talent has officially been announced for the show thus far.

At this time, fans can purchase VIP pass options, which includes a theme night package, a VIP ringside package, and a Truly on Deck package. Each package comes with a ticket to the event and a free Lucha Mask Hat, but the first VIP option will also provide reserved ringside seating, while Truly on Deck gives fans an aerial view of the show.