Kyle O'Reilly Outlasts Jon Moxley, Earns Shot At AEW Continental Title On Dynamite

Kyle O'Reilly earned a Continental Championship match despite being unable to defeat Jon Moxley during "AEW Dynamite."

O'Reilly faced Moxley in a Continental Championship Eliminator match on Wednesday's show, tasked with either surviving the 20-minute time limit or winning to earn a future shot at the title. O'Reilly was emboldened given his positive record over Moxley last year, submitting him in Blood & Guts and then later in singles action at Full Gear.

He looked to repeat the same feat against Moxley during the Eliminator match, cinching in the ankle lock just after it had been announced one minute was remaining. The lock was in in the middle of the ring, and Moxley looked primed to tap out had it not been for the final bell ringing after the time limit had elapsed. And it was therefore announced that, by outlasting the time limit, O'Reilly had secured his opportunity at the title.

O'Reilly took the microphone and declared that he had not survived Moxley, but rather the other way around, and said he now has a legitimate claim to the Continental Championship. Therefore, he will face the champion again and when he does it will be in a match without time limits, so he can tap him out again.

Moxley appeared to accept the challenge as the pair stared one another down at ringside to close the segment. The match was later made official for AEW Double or Nothing this Sunday.