FTR Defeats The Conglomeration, Retains AEW World Tag Titles In Collision Main Event

FTR retained the AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of the "AEW Collision" portion of Wednesday's show.

Cassidy and Strong put on a strong showing in the opening stages of the bout, gaining so much of an advantage that Cash Wheeler pulled Dax Harwood out of the ring to regroup. After that, FTR managed to find their footing through underhanded tactics and Harwood began dominating over Roderick Strong in the middle of the ring.

Strong fought back into the bout with a backbreaker to create some space, but Wheeler tagged in and prevented him from tagging out. Strong fought on and finally tagged out to Cassidy, working together in an exchange with the champions to get a near-fall.

Cassidy later had Harwood pinned for longer than three seconds but Wheeler was distracting the referee so he couldn't make the count. He continued to avoid the Shatter Machine to get another near-fall but then FTR resumed their control in the ring, setting him up for a double suplex before Strong came in to make the save.

Cassidy got another near-fall before Stokely Hathaway got up on the apron, failing to make a difference at this attempt for his team as Cassidy got yet another near-fall on a roll-up.

FTR connected with a Shatter Machine on Cassidy as the match went on but Strong broke up the resulting cover at two. Harwood threw Cassidy against the ropes in the direction of the referee, creating an opening for Hathaway to strike him. From there Harwood got the pin for the title retention to close the show.

FTR are scheduled to defend the World Tag Team titles against Christian Cage and Adam Copeland at Double or Nothing.