Luchasaurus Blames AEW Injury On NY Knicks Victory Celebration

AEW star Luchasaurus has been on the shelf with a shoulder injury since he was written off television on the New Years Smash edition of "AEW Dynamite" by The Demand. While it was Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona to smash his shoulder with a chair, taking him out in storyline, Luchasaurus explained on "Talk Is Jericho" that it was actually a celebration outside of the ring that may have helped to cause the injury, where he actually tore both of his shoulders.

"It was in Manchester... The NBA Cup happened on the plane before, the night I'm flying in," he explained. "I got too excited. Knicks won the cup. I was like drinking on the plane. I was up all night, so I didn't sleep because my Knicks, they finally won something! I waited 40 years for this. Then we get there, and Tony [Khan] is like, 'Hey, do you want to be in this battle royal?' ...I'm like, 'Yeah, let's do it.' It was a fun spot I had with Shelton Benjamin. He threw Ricochet to me and I caught him in a chokeslam, and someone, my shoulders went, 'pop, pop.'"

Luchasaurus explained he had been working with one hurt shoulder for years. He said he had partially torn his rotator cuff on one shoulder and had worked through it, before both shoulders "just kind of went" during the battle royal on December 17. He provided an update on his recovery timeline.

"I got the first [surgery] done in February and the surgeon wanted to wait six months, but we're trying to do a faster timeline because we want to get back, so I'm going to the next one only three months after," Luchasaurus said.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk is Jericho" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.