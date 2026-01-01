AEW Star Reportedly Injured, Seemingly Written Off TV On Dynamite New Years Smash

An AEW star who is reportedly injured was seemingly written off television during "AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash" on Wednesday following Ricochet's successful defense of the National Championship. One half of Jurassic Express, Luchasaurus, was seen only briefly during the team's match on Zero Hour ahead of Worlds End before he was carried to the back by Bishop Kaun, and emerged with his shoulder taped up to finish the match, and a new report indicates that the star suffered a shoulder injury.

According to Fightful Select, the injury to the shoulder of Luchasaurus is legitimate and the star is expected to miss some time. The outlet couldn't confirm specifics of the injury or if surgery would be required.

Luchasaurus was ringside with tag partner Jack Perry for his match against Ricochet for the National Championship on Wednesday. He was taken out by Toa Liona at ringside, and following the match, Liona and Kaun attacked him on the stage. Liona put a piece of the ring barricade on Luchasaurus' shoulder when he was downed, and hit it with a chair. When security rushed out, Liona sent one of the men crashing on top of the barricade, on top of Luchasaurus' injured arm, with a slam.