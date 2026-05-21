AEW's Athena Wants One More Match Against WWE Star And 'Forever Rival' Asuka

Athena has been making history in ROH for over 1250 days. She made history again last Friday when she retained the Women's World Championship against five other women in the first ever Women's Survival of the Fittest match. In the media scrum following Supercard of Honor, Athena stated her goal was to get to Bruno Sammartino's goal of seven years as champion.

Before she was Athena, she was known as Ember Moon in WWE. She had an excellent run in "NXT" and her biggest feud was against Asuka. She could never beat Asuka to become Women's Champion. Asuka vacated the title after a historic 510 day run when she was called up to the main roster. Athena would eventually win the vacated title and hold it for 140 days. Asuka recently departed WWE, although details of why she left and if she's retired are still murky.

During an interview with Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, Athena spoke about her "forever rival". She pointed out that they had a match on the indies prior to NXT. "Asuka is like the ying to my yang. I really hope she's not stepping away. I've actually been trying to get a hold of her." Athena calls Asuka the "epitome of legendary or what a living legend is." She believes that people don't realize how much Asuka has done for wrestling. In the same breath, Athena says she hates her "and I feel like I have to have one more match eventually. I hope this isn't it."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Fightful and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.