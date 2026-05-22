Mustafa Ali Retains In Open Challenge Answered By Starboy Charlie On TNA Impact

Mustafa Ali continued his International Championship reign with a defense over "WWE NXT" and "WWE Evolve" star Chazz Hall during "TNA Impact."

Hall was the third challenger to Ali since winning the title from Trey Miguel at Rebellion in April, with the champion having seen off Adam Brooks on "Impact" and TW3 at "MarquetteMania IV."

Hall looked close to winning the title after a Tornado DDT fed into a standing somersault splash for a near-fall, but Ali continued to get the better of him with his strength. Hall tried to use the ropes to his advantage, rebounding off of them to no avail as Ali wrapped him up in a bridged pin for the title retention.

Hall, known as "Starboy Charlie" outside of WWE, is the reigning WWE Men's ID Champion, and was making his TNA debut. He has wrestled four times on "Evolve" this year as well as making his sole appearance on "NXT" in April with a losing effort to Lexis King in a WWE Speed Championship tournament.