MJF Says 'Of Course' WWE Sources Leak Negative Stories About AEW

MJF has accused WWE of planting fake stories about AEW regarding their TV deal.

Recent reports stated that WWE was circulating stories claiming that AEW would not secure a new media deal, leading to suggestions that the promotion's future could be in jeopardy without one. MJF, in his appearance on "The Ariel Helwani Show," rubbished those rumors, stating that we have to be mindful about which stories to believe.

"Nick Khan's job is to do this [brush aside AEW] and to make everybody look at this [WWE], and it makes sense. It's smart, but we also have to be smart about what sources we listen to," he said. "So, I believe this was last week. There was something [that said] WWE sources are saying that AEW is struggling to get a TV deal. Come on, bro. Warner is over the moon with us. That would be like Coca-Cola sources are saying that Pepsi makes their liquids entirely of ass juice. It's like, let's look at the source and then judge on it."

The AEW star believes that these rumors, reportedly planted by WWE, are a way for the TKO-owned promotion to dictate the media narrative.

"Yeah, of course [it was planted by WWE]. It's a game of trying to control the media and trying to control the way people think because for the longest time, it was very easy, as I was saying earlier, [the perception was] AEW bad. Well, now people are a little disenfranchised with seeing their favorite wrestlers be asked to take a 50% cut, or they're a little disenfranchised with the show as a whole, and they're going, maybe I should give this a thing a look," added MJF.

These rumors stem from Warner Bros. Discovery's reported sale to Paramount, which some believe could put AEW's TV deal in jeopardy, with its current deal reportedly set to expire in 2027.