WWE's Triple H Reportedly Removed From Internal Active Talent Roster Earlier In May

Even though he retired as an in-ring competitor in March of 2022, Paul "Triple H" Levesque's profile was removed internally from WWE's list of active talents earlier this month, according to PWInsider Elite.

At WrestleMania 38, "The King of Kings" announced to the world on "The Grandest Stage of Them All" that his time in the ring was over following a cardiac incident. Despite the announcement, the two-time Hall of Famer remained on WWE's internal list of active Superstars up until now.

Though he traded his position from trunks to a business suit, Triple H's efforts remain just as influential behind the scenes as they did as a competitor, as he now acts as the head of creative (since October 2023), executive producer, and chief content officer. His current role allows him to have creative power over the main roster, as well as oversee talent relations. His time as CCO began in September of 2022, following the retirement of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. In April, Triple H inked a new multi-year deal to remain at the helm backstage.

Described as the ultimate opportunistic villain, "The Cerebral Assassin" joined the Stamford-based promotion in 1995, headlining WrestleMania seven times and captured every pinnacle championship the company had, including becoming the inaugural World Heavyweight Champion.