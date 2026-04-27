Report: Paul 'Triple H' Levesque Signs New Multi-Year Deal With WWE

Despite criticisms by fans of his booking online, and days after numerous releases of both main roster and developmental talent, WWE Chief Content Officer and head of creative, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has reportedly inked a new deal with the company. The news comes after WWE President Nick Khan spoke highly of Levesque during a TKO virtual town hall on Monday.

PWInsider reported that sources who attended the town hall told them that Khan announced Levesque has signed a new employment contract with WWE. The deal will see him remain WWE's CCO, according to the outlet. Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp reported on X (formerly Twitter) that it was "heavily implied" to them that Levesque signed a new deal, but Sapp had not heard officially from WWE.

PWI was told that the multi-year deal was finalized prior to WWE WrestleMania 42. As for the length of the deal, the outlet wasn't told outright how many years Levesque signed for. Levesque was named CCO in September 2022, following the first retirement of his father-in-law, Vince McMahon. In his current role, Levesque has creative power over WWE's main roster, as well as overseeing talent relations, and more.

Prior to his in-ring career winding down, he had been transitioning into a backstage role for years, and in 2010, he became an Executive Senior Advisor. Levesque's roles have changed many times over the years, and he was named Executive Vice-President of Talent, Live Events, and Creative in 2013. He was a driving force behind the relaunch of "WWE NXT" as it is known today.

Since taking the creative helm from McMahon fully in October 2023, Levesque's choices haven't been without scrutiny from fans. One of WWE's most recent blunders, where he faced much of the blame, was the inclusion of ESPN star and former WWE commentator Pat McAfee into Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton's WrestleMania feud.