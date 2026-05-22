MJF Remains Confident AEW Will Work With Paramount After WBD Acquisition

AEW may have at least a year and a half left on its current media rights deal, but the company and where its weekly shows and pay-per-views will air in the future have been the topic of conversation for months now. That's ever since Warner Bros. Discovery was bought, in a still-pending deal, by Paramount Skydance.

Former AEW World Champion, who is fighting for the gold once again at Double or Nothing, MJF spoke about the acquisition, and how he believes AEW will be just fine throughout the process and after on "The Ariel Helwani Show." While he didn't know all the details about what might air where, or how things may be bundled, he said he does know one thing that has him confident.

"What I do know is that Warner Bros. Discovery loves us," he said. "I also know that Tony Khan... is friendly with the Ellison family. Guys, I think we're going to be okay. To be honest, no matter what happens, we're going to land on our feet. Right now, look at Cablevision. The heavy hitters are Fox News and live sports, and we're live sports. So, we're going to land on our feet no matter what happens, but, I have a feeling you're going to be seeing us on TBS and Turner Broadcasting for a very, very, very, very long time."

While shareholders voted in favor of the acquisition in April, the deal still is not final. According to the New York Post, Paramount Skydance is aiming to finalize the deal as soon as July, but CEO David Ellison said he expects the deal, worth $110 billion, to close by the end of September.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Ariel Helwani Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.