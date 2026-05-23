Tiffany Stratton Wins First Women's US Title Open Challenge On WWE SmackDown

Tiffany Stratton defeated Lash Legend to retain the Women's United States Championship during "WWE SmackDown."

The champion was defending the title for the second time since beating Giulia for the title in April, having defeated Kiana James earlier in the month. She was accompanied by Chelsea Green while the challenger was accompanied by Nia Jax at ringside.

Legend dominated the early stages of the bout with her power advantage, catching Stratton every time she sought to make use of her faster-paced high-flying offense. Legend continued to wear Stratton down on the mat, but the champion rallied back to create some space for a somersault back elbow into a springboard stunner for the near-fall.

That spell didn't last long, with Legend getting her own near-fall and locking in the Lash Extension. Stratton maneuvered it into a crucifix cover for a two-count, going to the top rope and having to kick Jax off the apron. That gave Legend the time to get the better of Stratton, as Green ran Jax into the ring post on the outside, thus prompting Legend to turn her attention to Green.

Stratton took advantage of that distraction for herself and rolled Legend up for the three-count, getting the win and the title retention.

Legend and Jax will be challenging for the Women's Tag Team Championship this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.