WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/23/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

In a match that has changed back and forth as to whether it's for the Women's Intercontinental Championship or not, Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca's match at Saturday Night's Main Event will officially be a non-title bout. Ruca is going to get the opportunity to prove herself to "The Man" to earn that shot, and that's why 67 percent of us believe that "WWE Raw's" newest star is going to come out on top.

In their most recent promo on Monday, Lynch didn't initially offer up a title shot, but did agree to the match. She didn't put her gold on the line because Ruca hasn't scored a single victory since her call-up from "WWE NXT." She's had great matches against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and IYO SKY, but she has yet to score her first red brand win. Lynch made it known that Ruca needs to prove that she's worthy before she gets near the Women's IC title.

Ruca and Lynch have been teasing a feud ever since the former Women's North American Champion appeared in the ring on "Raw" to sign her official contract. Lynch interrupted her moment, and things have only escalated from there after she hit a Sol Snatcher to Lynch to end the segment.

Lynch has been excellent in recent memory when it comes to helping put over other women, and we think she's going to do the same for Ruca when she eventually drops the title to her. While that's not going to be on Saturday, after a lot of confusion, 67 percent of us believe Ruca's scoring the victory and earning that opportunity.

Written by Daisy Ruth