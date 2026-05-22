WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 5/23/2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners
The latest edition of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event has very nearly arrived, with a surprisingly large five-match card that features three championship bouts and a pair of grudge matches. And as always, it's time for the Wrestling Inc. staff to come together and collectively predict the winners!
Not for nothing, but we're on a bit of a hot streak around these parts recently. While we didn't predict Danhausen's mystery partner (who could have, really) we did nail all five match results from WWE Backlash, so we're feeling pretty good about ourselves. Do we see any championships changing hands? Can Jade Cargill and her baddies overcome a stacked babyface women's team? And is Becky Lynch vs. Sol Ruca a title match or isn't it? Let's get to the picks!
Sol Ruca vs. Becky Lynch: Ruca (67%)
In a match that has changed back and forth as to whether it's for the Women's Intercontinental Championship or not, Becky Lynch and Sol Ruca's match at Saturday Night's Main Event will officially be a non-title bout. Ruca is going to get the opportunity to prove herself to "The Man" to earn that shot, and that's why 67 percent of us believe that "WWE Raw's" newest star is going to come out on top.
In their most recent promo on Monday, Lynch didn't initially offer up a title shot, but did agree to the match. She didn't put her gold on the line because Ruca hasn't scored a single victory since her call-up from "WWE NXT." She's had great matches against Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and IYO SKY, but she has yet to score her first red brand win. Lynch made it known that Ruca needs to prove that she's worthy before she gets near the Women's IC title.
Ruca and Lynch have been teasing a feud ever since the former Women's North American Champion appeared in the ring on "Raw" to sign her official contract. Lynch interrupted her moment, and things have only escalated from there after she hit a Sol Snatcher to Lynch to end the segment.
Lynch has been excellent in recent memory when it comes to helping put over other women, and we think she's going to do the same for Ruca when she eventually drops the title to her. While that's not going to be on Saturday, after a lot of confusion, 67 percent of us believe Ruca's scoring the victory and earning that opportunity.
Written by Daisy Ruth
Six Woman Tag Match: Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss (60%)
In terms of the WWE Women's Division, facing Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss is like facing three Hulk Hogans. I am not trying to discredit Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab, but there are two women in this match who can realistically take a pinfall, and both of them are on Cargill's team.
Sure, there's a possibility that the trio of underdogs could upset the most established women in WWE (who aren't Bayley or married to Seth Rollins), but especially as a Saturday Night's Main Event match, this feels like a glorified house show match, with the only real struggle for Ripley, Charlotte, and Alexa is deciding which one of them will get the pinfall victory for the team. It is also possible all three of them hit Cargill with their finishers and pin her at once.
Admittedly, the numbers are much more competitive than I'm making it sound, but as I was writing "Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair, and Alexa Bliss" into the slide headline, I immediately thought "Yeah, good luck beating that team." If anything, I respect my comrades at Wrestling Inc. for believing in Cargill as much as they do, since I'm certain they voted in spite of Michin and B-Fab, and not because of them. Obligatory mention that Jade Cargill has come a long way in-ring, so this isn't too mean, but Saturday doesn't look like a fun time for her team.
Written by Ross Berman
WWE Women's Tag Team Championship: Paige and Brie Bella (93%)
Paige and Brie Bella will be making the third defense of their Women's Tag Team Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event, facing the team they dethroned, Nia Jax and Lash Legend. According to the poll put to Wrestling Inc. staff ahead of this weekend's event, they're also the favorites to retain their titles — 93% of our crew backed the champions to stay as such, with just the 7% foreseeing a return to the former titleholders.
Legend and Jax held the titles for 50 days after dethroning Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY in February, completing none of their three title defenses without a non-finish of some form. In that respect, Bella and Paige have already forged a better run with two defenses won via pinfall. It doesn't seem like WWE is terribly interested in the Irresistible Forces being tag champions — if they were, why switch the titles off them in the first place? It also just seems too early for "Scream Mode" to be dethroned, especially since Paige is still basking in the light of her WWE comeback. She and Brie Bella might be dethroned sooner rather than later, but a majority of us are confident that it won't be at the hands of Jax and Legend.
Written by Max Everett
World Tag Team Championship: Logan Paul and Austin Theory (80%)
The Vision's Logan Paul and Austin Theory are set for their first defense of the World Tag Team Championships, after defeating The Usos on the March 30 edition of "WWE Raw," at Saturday Night's Main Event. They'll take on the recently-returned Street Profits for the gold, and while we love the Profits, 80% of us believe The Vision are retaining their titles.
That's mostly because there's still a lot of story to tell between Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, and their unlikely sometimes-ally against The Vision, Seth Rollins. "The Visionary" could very well be a factor in the match, but we're thinking that's not going to benefit the challengers. He could accidentally cost the Street Profits their opportunity by thinking he was helping even the odds, with Bron Breakker likely at ringside with the champions, but possibly causing the distraction, leading to the Profits' loss.
The story between the tag team and Rollins has been interesting since the Profits returned on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania. Most recently, when Dawkins ran out to help Rollins against The Vision on "Raw," Ford ran out as backup, and he ate a Breakker spear while protecting his tag partner. The angle could lead to dissension between Dawkins and Ford, though that's the last thing the WWE men's tag division needs right now.
Despite this being Paul and Theory's only defense in almost two months, WWE should keep all of The Vision strong. While many of us can't say we love the idea of the retention, as the Street Profits deserve another run with the gold, 80% of us don't see the titles changing hands at this particular event.
Written by Daisy Ruth
WWE Men's Intercontinental Championship: Penta (60%)
Since February, all of WWE's main roster titles have changed hands at least once. With that in mind, the slight majority of us (60%) believe that WWE will stretch out the Intercontinental Championship reign of Penta, which began on March 2, at least a little bit longer.
After all, Penta just outmaneuvered five other men in a Ladder Match on WWE's grandest stage, so why would merely one stop his momentum right now? We don't need Steiner math to realize that a one-on-one bout compared to five-on-one yields exceptionally better odds for the defending champion. In theory, Penta should then be able to retain his title at SNME with much more ease than he did at WrestleMania 42. Moreover, Penta remains one of WWE's most popular stars, so a lengthier run with the IC title would only elevate him and the title even more.
Looking ahead, we also recognize that WWE Clash In Italy, a much bigger event, is only one week away, meaning SNME could simply be a launching pad to an equally as big title match. "The Bulgarian Brute" Rusev has made it clear that his eyes, much like Ethan Page's, are fixed on the Intercontinental Championship. So what is to stop him from interfering at SNME and coaxing Penta into a potential triple threat title match — with him, Penta, and Page — at Clash In Italy? Should Rusev involve himself in Saturday's IC title match, there's a good chance that Je'Von Evans does as well, though in his case to help even the odds for Penta. Naturally, "WWE Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce might then be inclined to make a fatal-four-way official for Clash In Italy, set for May 31.
Written by Ella Jay