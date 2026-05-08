WWE Backlash 2026 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

Since returning from injury, Seth Rollins has been obsessed with getting his revenge on Bron Breakker, who played a major role in The Vision's betrayal of him last year. Additionally, at WrestleMania 42, Breakker cost Rollins the victory by interfering in his match with GUNTHER, and though "The Architect" could use the win to finally get his retribution, 87% of our staff believes that he will lose to the "Badass" at Backlash.

Although taking the pin on Saturday would mean a second consecutive loss for Rollins, Backlash marks Breakker's first match since coming back from injury and it would be a poor decision on WWE's part if he were to be defeated in his return to the ring. Throughout the last year, Breakker has been on the cusp of being positioned as the next World Heavyweight Champion, and if the goal is to eventually have him be a potential option to dethrone Roman Reigns for the title, a win over Rollins would be crucial.

Moreover, Rollins losing this weekend could be the beginning of a new storyline for his character, as WWE has already started to hint at the six-time world champion struggling to earn respect from his peers, such as The Street Profits, who claim nobody in the company trusts him because of his previous antics as the leader of The Vision. Where a loss for Breakker could hinder his trajectory, Rollins failing to win at Backlash could lead to the downfall and then the eventual redemption of his character heading into the summer.

Despite there being a possibility that WWE will want to give Rollins the win after being defeated by GUNTHER at WrestleMania, the majority of the WINC staff believe that Breakker will walk out of Tampa, Florida with the victory.

Written by Julien D'Alessandro