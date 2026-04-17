WWE WrestleMania 42 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

The results of our WrestleMania 42 predictions poll favor an overwhelming amount of title changes — all but one in fact. That one defying our odds is the man with zero fear and the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion, Penta.

At WrestleMania, Penta will defend the IC Title against five other men — JD McDonagh, Rusev, Rey Mysterio, Rusev, Dragon Lee and Je'Von Evans — in a Ladder Match. In the case of Dragon Lee, his true success on WWE's main roster has come within the tag team division, specifically alongside AJ Styles and the LWO, respectively, so would WWE strap a singles run rocket to him out of nowhere? So far, we aren't convinced. The same feeling applies to JD McDonagh, whose positioning within the Judgment Day has yet to suggest that he has potential as a singles champion on WWE's main roster. Throughout his run with the stable, he's appeared more as a background character to the likes of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan, who have famously thrived in the spotlight.

That leaves us with four possible options: Rey Mysterio, Je'Von Evans, Rusev, and Penta. Rusev, while the glaring powerhouse in this match, spent months away from WWE television, which implies that WWE doesn't/didn't have serious plans for him right now. If booked well, though, he absolutely could be a good IC Champion, which is why he's hooked 7% of us. Considering that creative plans originally called for Mysterio to face "The Ring General" GUNTHER at "The Show of Shows," then changed due to an injury, most of us think it's a safe bet that he will not be walking out with the IC title either. Still, 13% of WINC staff believe that Mysterio has one last title run in him before he presumably retires in the near future.

Evans and Penta arguably head into WrestleMania 42 with the most momentum. Evans is a fresh face to WWE's main roster, and with his flashy, bouncy, and exhilarating in-ring performances, it's easy to see why WWE promoted him to "WWE Raw" quicker than most former developmental talents. That's also why 33% of WINC staff have put their faith in Evans on WWE's grandest stage, where his skills would only be enhanced by the presence of ladders.

Among all the participants, Penta maintains the highest vote of confidence, with 47% backing him to retain his title. The exciting luchador won the Intercontinental Championship just last month, and at this point in time, doesn't show any sign of slowing down anytime soon. So why have Penta drop the title when WWE has barely scratched the surface with him? More importantly, a clean sweep of title changes at WrestleMania would be insane, right?

Written by Ella Jay