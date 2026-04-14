Dave Meltzer On Nikki Bella's WWE WrestleMania 42 Status: 'It Could Go Either Way'

Last month, Nikki Bella suffered an ankle injury during the March 27 episode of "WWE SmackDown" when she fought alongside her twin sister Brie Bella in tag team action against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. This upcoming weekend, The Bella Twins are planned to compete at WrestleMania 42 for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, but whether the 42-year-old will be healthy enough to step back in the ring for the event could be a game time decision according to Dave Meltzer on the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

"It's touch and go. I mean, we'll see, I mean, the last I heard was it could go either way ... on commentary they told you, it's not like they're pretending which usually they would do. I mean, they basically said she's trying to rehab and we'll see."

Coming into this weekend, three others teams along with The Bella Twins will fight for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles, with Flair and Bliss, Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, and current champions Nia Jax and Lash Legend all involved in the match. At this time, many reports have indicated that Asuka and Kairi Sane of the Kabuki Warriors would replace The Bella Twins if Nikki is unable to compete. However, Asuka has also been tied up in a feud with IYO SKY and was originally slated to face her at WrestleMania, but recent reports have suggested that WWE will potentially push the singles bout to Backlash in May.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.