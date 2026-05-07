Another Ex-NJPW Star Reportedly Expected To Land In WWE, Could Use Nox Raijin Name

WWE is set to add another Japanese star to its roster following the signing of EVIL.

"BodySlam" is reporting that former NJPW star Hiromu Takahashi could be on his way to WWE, with sources at WWE's Performance Center informing the outlet that he may join the company soon. The report also added that Takahashi could use the ring name Nox Raijin in WWE, which was initially rumored to be the name that was to be given to another recent star who joined from NJPW, EVIL.

However, EVIL has got a different name in WWE as it was announced that he will be called Naraku and will feature on next week's "NXT." The "Bodyslam" report claimed that WWE was initially going to call EVIL Nox Raijin, but changed plans and decided to name him Naraku, a decision that was made on Monday. NJPW announced the departure of Takahashi in February, bringing an end to his run with the Japanese promotion after more than 15 years with the company.

Reports following his exit claimed that AEW and WWE were potential destinations for the five-time IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion. Takahashi, over the last few years, has featured in AEW multiple times, with his last match coming at the AEW and NJPW co-branded pay-per-view, Forbidden Door, where he clashed against Kyle Fletcher for the AEW TNT Championship. He has also wrestled in CMLL and Pro Wrestling NOAH in recent times.