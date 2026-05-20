WWE No Longer Advertising SNME Bout As Title Match

During Monday night's episode of "Raw," a confrontation backstage between Sol Ruca and WWE Intercontinental Women's Champion Becky Lynch set up a match between the two this weekend for Saturday Night's Main Event. The only catch was Lynch refused Ruca's challenge to put her championship on the line, making it a non-title match.

On Tuesday, however, WWE seemed to reverse course, advertising Ruca vs. Lynch for the Intercontinental Women's Title on social media. Now on Wednesday, it appears WWE is changing their mind once again. In a post on X, Fightful noted that WWE is no longer advertising Ruca vs. Lynch as a championship match, officially making the match a non-title affair as of this writing.

WWE is no longer advertising Sol Ruca vs Becky Lynch for the WWE Women's IC Championship at SNME like they did yesterday. pic.twitter.com/9IlmtAbmOn — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 20, 2026

Aside from the change in advertising, WWE has made no mention on their broadcasts regarding the changes to Ruca and Lynch's match. It is not the first time, however, that WWE has appeared indecisive about a potential Saturday Night's Main Event title bout. Back in December, WWE originally announced a match between WWE World Tag Team Champions AJ Style and Dragon Lee against Leon Slater and Je'Von Evans as a non-title match. The match was later advertised as a title match, only for WWE to reverse course again, with Lee and Styles ultimately not putting the titles on the line.

Regardless, the match will serve as arguably the biggest test of Ruca's career to this point, and a chance to gain momentum. The former NXT Women's North American Champion was called up to "Raw" shortly after WrestleMania 42, but has since struggled to find her footing, losing two consecutive matches to Women's World Champion Liv Morgan and former Women's Champion IYO SKY.