Penta Soundly Defends IC Title At WWE SNME

Penta is still Intercontinental Champion after defeating Ethan Page at Saturday Night's Main Event. Page has been a thorn in Penta's side since his call-up to the main roster following WrestleMania 42, and he fought valiantly, but Penta was able to put him away with the Mexican Destroyer in the end.

The pair went back-and-forth until Penta went for a springboard move off the ropes, and Page caught him with a dropkick to take him off his feet. Penta didn't stay down for long, and the pair fought to the outside, where Page sent Penta flying with a back body drop onto the commentary desk.

Page fought to stay in control, but Penta battled his way back to his feet and hit a step-up enzuigiri into his handstand kick in the corner. The champion hit a tope con hilo to the outside, followed by a top rope cross body in the ring. The pair battled back and forth with near falls, including Page almost having Penta with the Confidence Breaker, then an Avalanche Slam, and Penta with the Penta Driver.

The challenger took the turnbuckle pad off one corner, and while the referee was distracted, Page pulled off the pad in the opposite corner. He sent Penta into the steel face-first, but Penta was still able to kick out. Penta then sent Page into the turnbuckle shoulder-first, and hit the Mexican Destroyer for the win.