Paige & Brie Bella Hang On To Women's Tag Titles Following WWE SNME

Brie Bella and Paige defeated Lash Legend and Nia Jax to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship during WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

Bella and Paige were defending their titles for the third time since winning them from Legend and Jax in a four-way also involving Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, as well as Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at WrestleMania.

The match started with the challengers running at the champions, Bella and Paige ducking Jax and taking out Legend with dual dropkicks. Bella and Jax continued in the ring until the former went to the top rope, getting caught and dropped with a Samoan Drop for the two-count. Jax tagged out to Legend but she again was caught out with a double team after Bella tagged out to Paige.

Legend got the better of Paige and continued to wear her down in the ring, going for a cover and only getting a two-count. Jax eventually tagged in and continued to wear Paige down, switching back to Legend to continue where she left off.

Paige ultimately found some space after sending Jax into the ring post, tagging out to Bella who then delivered the Yes Kicks to Jax followed by a running knee for a near-fall. Once again that run didn't last long and Legend got the better of Bella, Jax delivering a leg drop from the top rope as Legend held her in a wheelbarrow position.

Jax went for the cover, Paige kicking Legend into her to break the fall. And the bout swung entirely in the other direction as Paige rolled Jax into a sunset flip cover, Bella giving her added leverage to make the winning pinfall.