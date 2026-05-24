Backstage Update On Wardlow's AEW DoN 2026 Weekend

Former TNT Champion Wardlow has not been seen in the AEW bubble since August 2025, when his surprise return led to an attack on Swerve Strickland and his official onboarding into the Don Callis Family at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. It was during this same comeback that Wardlow also suffered a torn pectoral muscle, hence his subsequent absence.

Despite his ongoing on-screen absence, Fightful reports that Wardlow has been backstage at a number of AEW events in recent months as he continues to recover from injury. This will reportedly now include AEW Double or Nothing as well, as the outlet adds that Wardlow is currently in Queens, New York, the site of DON 2026.

As of now, it is unknown as to whether Wardlow's presence in the Double or Nothing host city will bring about a physical appearance on the pay-per-view. Andrade El Idolo and Mark Davis, his fellow Don Callis Family members, are slated to compete in the ever chaotic Stadium Stampede match at the event. Elsewhere, AEW International Champion Kazuchika Okada and Konosuke Takeshita will face each other, with the former defending his title.

The injury bug has hit Wardlow multiple times in recent years. In 2024, he reportedly sustained a labrum injury that was later exacerbated by a car accident. In an interview with "BCP+," Wardlow revealed that just days before he left to film "American Gladiators" in 2025, a training session then led to him fully tearing his left bicep. Instead of undergoing surgery for that injury at the time, he proceeded with filming at the cost of added pain and a long-sleeve shirt to hide his arm's discoloration. Upon his return to AEW at Forbidden Door, the aforementioned torn pec followed.