Backstage Update On Absent AEW Star Wardlow

All Elite Wrestling fans last saw Wardlow wrestle in March 2024 as he unsuccessfully challenged Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at "AEW Dynamite: Big Business." The following month, he interfered in Undisputed Kingdom stablemate Roderick Strong's International Championship defense against Kyle O'Reilly at AEW Dynasty. Thanks to a new report, we now have an update on his whereabouts since then.

According to Fightful Select, the former TNT Champion previously sustained what was believed to be a labrum injury during the spring months of 2024. Sometime after that, Wardlow was involved in a car accident, which reportedly exacerbated his existing injury.

Fast forward to early 2025, Wardlow is said to have secured a "very appropriate and special" role on non-AEW television, with in-ring clearance from AEW officials coming shortly after. Despite that, Wardlow did not return to AEW programming as he, AEW, and AEW CEO Tony Khan reportedly agreed that a brief comeback, followed by another hiatus related to his other TV gig would not be in anyone's best interest. Regarding his AEW contract, Fightful adds that Wardlow still has a notable amount of time left before it expires.

Back in March, reports indicated that Wardlow had been in Los Angeles working on a new project of some sort. It is unknown if that project is related to the television role he landed earlier this year. Elsewhere in LA, he was backstage for the 2025 Revolution pay-per-view, which emanated from the Crypto.com Arena.

Wardlow arrived to AEW in 2019, with three reigns as TNT Champion following in the years since. His last spanned 59 days before coming to an end at the hands of Luchasaurus in June 2023.