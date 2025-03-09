Backstage Update On The Status Of AEW Star Wardlow

It has been almost a full year since fans last saw former AEW TNT Champion Wardlow in a wrestling ring, last facing Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship at the Big Business edition of "AEW Dynamite" in March 2024. Since then, numerous reports have came out regarding his status with the company, with many of them claiming that he is injured, but that doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

However, in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer noted that Wardlow will be in action over WrestleMania weekend in April, competing at an independent event that would seemingly make him available to compete in AEW. On top of this, most of AEW's top talent were reportedly told that they would likely not be allowed to be involved in many shows over WrestleMania weekend, making people believe that the former TNT Champion may have wrapped up his time with the company, but that is not the case and he is still under contract.

In a further development, Fightful Select have reported that Wardlow has been spotted in Los Angeles, California, the location for AEW's Revolution pay-per-view that takes place this Sunday. With that said, Wardlow has been in Los Angeles due to working on another project that remains undisclosed, but that he is expected to be, at the very least, backstage at the Crypto.com Arena on March 9, as plans for him to be featured on the show itself have seemingly not been pitched. Before his time away, Wardlow was part of the Undisputed Kingdom stable with Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett, who all seemingly had MJF on their minds while the former AEW World Champion was out injured. He did make a cameo appearance at the Dynasty pay-per-view in April 2024, but has not been seen since.