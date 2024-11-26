Adam Cole Provides An Update On His Relationship With Absent AEW Star Wardlow

Former TNT Champion Wardlow hasn't been seen on television since failing to defeat Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship on the March 13 "AEW Dynamite," with many questioning his position in the company after not being featured on programming for months. However, in September, the reasoning for Wardlow's hiatus was revealed to be a knee injury that he suffered on the January 31 "Dynamite" against Komander. Adam Cole, who was one of Wardlow's Undisputed Kingdom teammates, has weighed in on his absence from AEW on "The Wrestling Classic," stating that he's unsure of Wardlow's current status, but still maintains a relationship with him.

Advertisement

"I still think very highly of Wardlow. I'm not sure exactly what he's doing or exactly what he's up to at the moment, but we still keep in contact." It's almost been a year since Cole revealed himself as "The Devil" and recruited Wardlow, Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven to form The Undisputed Kingdom at Worlds End. Despite delivering one of the most shocking debuts in company history, The Undisputed Kingdom struggled to gain momentum and find storyline success, mostly due to both Cole and Wardlow suffering long-term injuries.

Last year, Wardlow underwent another hiatus lasting nearly four months after failing to retain his TNT Title on the debut of "AEW Collision." However, during his time away from the ring in 2023, Wardlow shared feeling depressed and struggled with not being featured on weekly television. Hopefully "Mr. Mayhem" is recovering well from his current knee injury, and makes a healthy return to competition.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Wrestling Classic" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.