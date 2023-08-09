Wardlow Says He Feels Depressed, Provides Update On His AEW Status

Wardlow has not been seen on AEW television since the debut of "AEW Collision," where he failed to defend the TNT Championship, and during an appearance at Terrificon, "Mr. Mayhem" opened up about the impact that has had on him.

"So, I've been off TV for almost a couple of months and I've been very depressed," Wardlow said via "Fandom Spotlite." "Wrestling is my everything, it makes me happy." Wardlow's previous four matches all involved the TNT Championship, defending it against various competitors such as Jake Hager and Christian Cage. However, since dropping the gold he has been deemed surplus to requirements, with creative seemingly not having anything for him right now. "It was a rough start for me on Collision, I do not know when I'll be back, hopefully soon," he admitted, and later on in the panel, Wardlow claimed he could beat the s**t out of CM Punk and MJF, setting sights high for when he does return.

Despite the fact he's been in a difficult place lately, Wardlow was open with fans during the panel, and appearing at Terrificon itself seemed to have a positive impact on him. The great turnout of support that he received meant a lot, proving the impact that positive fan interactions can have on a person. "Today I feel like me again for the first time in months," he told the audience. "So, I just want to say thank you guys for coming out because you guys really, really flipped a switch in my mind, and my heart that I needed."



