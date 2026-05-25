Vince McMahon Nearly Added Scrypts To Historic WWE WrestleMania Main Event

Former WWE star Reggie, aka Scrypts, has revealed Vince McMahon's outlandish idea of having him in the WrestleMania main event with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair.

Scrypts, who was on the WWE roster between 2020 and 2024 and was featured alongside the likes of Carmella, Banks, and Belair, recalled that he was close to being in a women's world title match at WrestleMania 37.

"I almost main evented WrestleMania. It was an intergender match. I'm telling you, if I would have been in this match, I would have got so much heat from everyone because this match had such big like ... this was a huge match," he began in his conversation with "Rewind Recap Relive." "Vince wanted me in a triple threat between Sasha, Bianca, and myself. [laughs]"

Scrypts remembered the idea McMahon had for them, which included him gifting Banks a puppy to win her over, after he was fired by Carmella. As expected, the women involved in the match weren't pleased to hear of McMahon's idea.

"So Vince calls all of us into the office, me, Sasha, and Bianca. We have some producers and writers there. He said, 'This is what I'm thinking. Reggie, you buy her a dog, she loves you. And you're playing every week and you're playing in the middle, whatever, but the thing is you have an end game. Like, you will come out and announce that this is no longer a singles. This is a triple threat.' When he said that, Sasha had a look on her face, and Bianca had the same look on her face. And I'm just like, what the hell is happening right now. I'm not going to look at anyone. I'm not going to say anything."

Banks wasn't really a fan of the idea and questioned McMahon's belief that she and Reggie had chemistry, which the former WWE Chairman could not clearly explain. Eventually, the storyline was dropped, and Banks and Belair main evented night 1 of WrestleMania 37, where the latter emerged victorious.