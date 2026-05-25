FKA Scrypts Says He's AEW/ROH Bound

Former WWE star Scrypts has spoken with pride about the work he has done in the pro wrestling business, and also revealed that he could be closing in on a deal with AEW/ROH.

Scrypts, who also went by the name Reggie in WWE, has featured on the indies for numerous promotions since his WWE exit, while also wrestling in ROH over the last few months. In a recent interview with "Rewind Recap Relive," he reflected on his career so far and how it led to his current run in ROH, while also expressing hope that he will secure a contract soon.

"As a kid from St. Louis, my options as an adult were very limited. And now to think that I made it to the mountaintop in the circus world. I made it to WWE, I wrestled for TNA, and now I am in the midst of getting a deal done with AEW/Ring of Honor [fingers crossed]. I'm just like, 'What is this world? What is this life that I'm living?' And it felt so great," he said. "It felt so great to not only debut on Ring of Honor, 'cause I've done that years ago, but to put something that was so close and personal so late on Ring of Honor and then to get see the reception that it got?"

Scrypts, who goes by the ring name Soleil or Sidney Akeem, argues that his time in ROH could be even bigger than his WWE debut, due to the reception he has received from fans.

"I mean, in some ways, it's better than my WWE debut because when you pour so much of your heart into something, and you get to showcase that, and you see people [say] 'Oh, that is damn good.' That feels so good," he added.

Scrypts lost against Action Andretti in his last appearance on ROH, while he has also faced the likes of Komander and Serpentico in the promotion, and also featured in a few tag team matches.