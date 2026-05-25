AEW's Tony Khan Praises David Ellison Ahead Of WBD/Paramount Deal

When it was revealed Paramount Skydance would be the company buying Warner Bros. Discovery, many fans wondered what that would mean for AEW, the company that currently calls TBS, TNT, and HBO Max home. While shareholders voted to approve the sale in April, the $110 billion sale isn't expected to be finalized until July, at the earliest.

AEW President Tony Khan spoke about the sale during the AEW Double or Nothing 2026 press conference following the event, and was not outwardly concerned in the slightest. Khan heaped praise on Paramount CEO David Ellison

"I'm very excited about who the buyer [is]. It's very, very good for us," Khan said. "I'm so glad that Paramount is going to be joining us here and that Paramount is going to be assuming control. I think it's fantastic to have David Ellison coming in here. He's been a fantastic leader. He's already doing great things with Paramount and also to have him come here. I think he's a great filmmaker. I've worked with him in the NFL and Skydance. He's been a visionary with Skydance sports... Skydance has been a great partner for the NFL, and now CBS and Paramount's a great partner for the NFL."

Khan said that he believes the sale will be great for TBS and TNT, with the stations soon to be living under the same roof as CBS. He said he believed it was a great thing, keeping everything together, as he said that wouldn't have been the case if the sale had gone the other way.

"I'm very optimistic. We have someone coming in that's the same age as I am and watches wrestling," Khan said. "I think this is going to be the first time since Ted Turner there's a supreme commander at the top of the whole studio."