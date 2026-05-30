Sol Ruca Comments On Adjusting To WWE's Main Roster

Following WrestleMania 42, former NXT Women's North American Champion Sol Ruca was officially called up to "WWE Raw," and after immediately being put into a feud with Becky Lynch over the Women's Intercontinental Title, she commented on how quickly she's had to transition to the main roster in an interview with "Ringer Wrestling."

"Just being out there in that kind of environment, like out in the ring with that many people, a whole different viewership. Like it's definitely different. We're doing pretty much the same things and 'NXT' definitely prepared me for this ... I'm used to the small 'NXT' arena where I know where to look and now every week's different."

In addition to learning how to adjust to being a "WWE Raw" star, Ruca also feels that it can be difficult to find time to appreciate her journey in professional wrestling, but with matches and segments being paced differently on the main roster, she's been able to stop to smell the roses.

"I feel like I get so caught up in this wrestling bubble that it is moving so fast that sometimes it's hard to really take in the moments and realize how far I've come. But I feel like these past few weeks since the main roster the pace is a bit slower and the in-ring promos you have more time to listen to the crowd and be more in the moment."

Ruca continued to explain that she still gets nervous before heading out to the ring, but knows she's been called up to the main roster because WWE has noticed her potential and she's prepared for what's to come next.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Ringer Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.