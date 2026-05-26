WWE HOFer Brie Bella Details How Team With Paige Came About

Last month, Paige made her surprising return to WWE at WrestleMania 42 where she filled in for Nikki Bella to win the Women's Tag Team Championships alongside Brie Bella. Originally, Nikki Bella was supposed to team with her sister at the event, but after she couldn't be cleared to wrestle after suffering an ankle injury, Paige was contacted by the twins.

During a recent interview with the "Battleground Podcast," Brie Bella explained that she was the first to reach out to Paige and revealed that she was on board with the idea of returning at WrestleMania if Nikki Bella was unable to compete.

"I was just texting her like fill her out, like see where she's at and we've always kept in touch like she's just one of our closest friends and she was like 'Hell yeah sis, like you guys need me I'm there,' but obviously you have to go through a process but I mean from the moment we reached out to the end it was like she was stoked."

Nikki Bella also shared some additional information on Paige's return, as she explained that WWE CCO Triple H gave her the option to decide if the former AEW star should take her place, or if she rather keep the spot open in case she could get cleared.

"Then he called me and he's like, 'So let me know how you feel.' Like he totally gave me the option of like, 'Paige is available to take your place.' And he really teed it up and I agreed that would be the one person that would make it so meaningful ... He's like, 'If you want to say no, I mean that's up to you.' And I was like, 'No, that is the one person actually that would make the moment feel super iconic."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.