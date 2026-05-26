Former Marigold Star Utami Hayashishita Makes Surprise Return To Stardom

Just three days ago, Utami Hayashishita wrestled her final match for Dream Star Marigold. It wouldn't take long for Hayashishita to land on her feet, in the same place where she became one of the biggest joshi stars in Japan. Tuesday morning in Korakuen Hall, Hayashishita appeared at a World Wonder Ring Stardom event, confronting former World of Stardom Champion Saya Kamitani.

It had been over two years since Hayashishita had last appeared in Stardom, where she made her debut in 2018. In just six years, she would go on to become one of the promotion's most accomplished stars, winning the Goddess of Stardom Championships three times, and the Artist of Stardom, Future of Stardom, SWA Undisputed World Women's, and World of Stardom Championship's once. Hayashishita's reign as World of Stardom Champion saw her hold the title for 409 days, the fifth longest reign in Stardom history, with her defenses against rival Syuri producing what many felt were among the best Stardom matches in history.

Alongside current WWE star Giulia, Mai Sakurai, MIRAI, and Yuzuki, Hayashishita left Stardom in March 2024, jumping to Marigold after it was formed by former Stardom head Rossy Ogawa. In early 2025, Hayashishita would win the Marigold World Championship, holding it for 296 days before dropping it to Miku Aono. After losing a rematch to Aono in April, Hayashishita announced she'd be departing Marigold a month later.

Hayashishita and Kamitani are no strangers to each other, having previously won the Goddess of Stardom Championships together as part of stable Queen's Quest. Since Hayashishita left Stardom, Kamitani has developed into the promotion's top star, leading her own stable, H.A.T.E., and holding the World of Stardom Championship 483 days, 74 days longer that Hayashishita's reign.