Vince McMahon And Major TKO Executives Set To Testify In Merger Trial

Top WWE and TKO Group Holdings executives, including former chairman Vince McMahon, are expected to testify in the shareholder lawsuit over WWE's merger with UFC to create TKO, set to go to trial at the beginning of June, according to a new report. Shareholders are suing McMahon over the sale, alleging that he orchestrated the deal with now-TKO CEO Ari Emanuel and Endeavor, the company that owns UFC, specifically, to be able to stay on board, despite sexual misconduct allegations against him.

According to a new report from POST Wrestling, McMahon and Emanuel are slated to testify, and both the plaintiffs and the defense are set to call both of them to the stand. Also slated to testify, according to the outlet, are WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE President Nick Khan, and TKO President Mark Shapiro.

Banker Jeff Sine, who advised the company on the deal, could also be called to testify, as listed by the plaintiffs. Former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon is also listed as a witness, and according to the outlet, if she's not called as a live witness, she could provide testimony in a pre-recorded deposition.

Shareholders are alleging that McMahon "manipulated" the sale process, as well as claiming the company rejected a more favorable deal to shareholders in favor of one that would allow McMahon to remain in power. The amended lawsuit also claims WWE's investigation into McMahon's sexual misconduct was a "sham."

The trial is set to begin in the Delaware Court of Chancery on June 8 and will be decided by a judge rather than a full jury trial. WWE and TKO are not named as defendants in the suit, though the companies could be held responsible for monetary damages. According to POST Wrestling, shareholders could be awarded millions if the judge rules in their favor.