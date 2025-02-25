Amended Shareholder Lawsuit Questions WWE's Internal Investigation Into Vince McMahon

While WWE remains a defendant in both the Janel Grant and Ring Boy lawsuits, another legal matter may soon be taking up their attention after a class action shareholder lawsuit filed against WWE in Delaware has resurfaced. Among the claims in the amended suit are that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon of "manipulating the sale process" of WWE's sale to Endeavor/TKO, in order to maintain a position of power within WWE, along with alleged details regarding the handling of McMahon by WWE's Board of Directors.

This includes the WWE Board's 2022 investigation of McMahon's hush money payments to cover up various allegations, which may be among the most explosive parts of the complaint. Wrestlenomics reports the amended suits describes WWE's investigation of McMahon as "a sham." The finger is pointed at Board members Steve Koonin and Steve Pamon, who are cited as the leaders of the Special Committee investigating McMahon.

The suit argues the Committee's investigation "facilitated the cover-up by ensuring that they received no written materials throughout the entirety of that committee's existence." They further claim the Committee "did not interview McMahon's victims, did not reprimand or otherwise censure McMahon, received no interview memoranda, reviewed no evidence, made no factual findings, and issued no report."

Though WWE claimed in a public filing that the investigation was "substantially complete" during their August 15, 2022 quarterly filing, the suit alleges that minutes from Special Committee meetings show the investigation was still ongoing as of August 14, with no plans to end it. They further claim the committee continued to meet till October 27, when the Committee disbanded, and that WWE "misled shareholders by claiming that the investigation was nearing completion when it had actually been stalled and ultimately buried."