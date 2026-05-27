Tristan Angels Announces First-Ever Mr. NXT Pageant

"WWE NXT" will present a "Mr. NXT" pageant in two weeks' time, it was announced on Tuesday's edition of the show. Newcomer Tristan Angels, a 2024 finalist in the Mr. England pageant, who has been feuding with Shiloh Hill in recent weeks, announced the event.

Hill has been getting under Angels' skin for weeks, and last week, debuted a silly take on a pageant gimmick, where he has been petitioning for signatures to be named "Mr. NXT." Following Hill's match against Charlie Dempsey on Tuesday, Angels came out to tell Hill he needed to teach him a "lesson for the rest of his life."

Angels announced the "Mr. NXT" pageant, which he said General Manager Robert Stone had already agreed to. He said it gives him the perfect amount of time to prepare to humiliate Hill, and gives Stone enough time to put the "proper pageant affairs in place."

While Angels made it seem like the competition would only be between himself and Hill, it wasn't entirely clear whether or not the "Mr. NXT" pageant will be accepting any other competitors.