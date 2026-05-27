The Bellas Discuss Possibility Of WWE Total Divas Return

The Bella Twins have been reunited in WWE for about four months, following Brie Bella's return during the Women's Royal Rumble in Riyadh. Over the years, more and more fans and wrestlers alike have become nostalgic for their reality show, "Total Divas," and according to Nikki Bella, this might not be out of the realm of reality, especially with both of them back in WWE.

"We've had conversations about it for years," Nikki claimed during an appearance on the "Battleground Podcast" alongside her sister Brie. "We've always pushed hard for that because it really helped the women ... showcase what we can do in and out of the ring. It gave our voices such a big platform and so I feel like now, with [what] the women are doing – 'Total Divas' – it's the perfect time for it to be back."

Nikki further emphasized that she'd personally love to see what the women on today's WWE roster are doing, before proclaiming that if she and Brie were called today, they would genuinely love to be part of a rebooted "Total Divas" series. "Even though I'm like, what's the age difference? Like, drama might be a little different!" she added.

"We've talked about this, and – I'll be honest – have pushed hard for both '[Total] Divas' and '[Total] Bellas' in our own ways to come back," Nikki added, noting that there would be a definite difference between their shows and something like "WWE Unreal." Nikki also expressed that it would be fun for the current women's roster to compete with one another, while Brie added that connecting with fans was the most important aspect for her.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Battleground Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.