Backstage Update On AEW's QT Marshall After Double Or Nothing Injury Scare

This past weekend, QT Marshall was unable to walk out of his Ten Man Tag Team Match on the Zero Hour of AEW Double Or Nothing after having suffered an injury. Following the match, Marshall was seen being helped to the back after taking a rough landing from the top of the turnbuckle. Later in the night, Marshall took to social media to announce that he "should be okay" while thanking the medical team for helping him after the match, and now there's been an update regarding the 40-year-old's health status ahead of "AEW Dynamite."

According to Fightful Select's sources in AEW, Marshall appeared to be fine following Double Or Nothing and that he's not expected to miss any time in the ring or upcoming bookings in the near future. In addition to having wrestled for promotions such as Ring Of Honor, Maple Leaf Pro and Big Time Wrestling, Marshall will also be appearing at 1 Fall Wrestling's "Summer Stage 2" on Friday, July 17th in Atlanta, Georgia.

Despite getting banged up at Double Or Nothing, Marshall was able to secure the victory alongside Big Boom AJ and The Conglomeration to defeat Shane Taylor Promotions on Zero Hour. At this time, Marshall is not scheduled to compete on tonight's live three-hour special of "Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" from the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, which will feature matches such as Hikaru Shida versus Kris Statlander, Mark Davis versus Jack Perry and Jericho versus Ricochet.