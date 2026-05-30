Former Divas Champion Layla Recalls 'Trial And Error' Of Early Days In WWE

Former WWE star Layla eventually found success in the company's Divas division, going on to become a two-time champion after holding both the Women's Championship and the Divas Championship. However, her early days in WWE weren't always easy, as Layla recounted during an interview with Sportshadow Wrestling.

"It wasn't so much that I wasn't Americanized enough, it wasn't anything like that – or I'm saying that I was too British or anything like that. ... It was the fact that I didn't understand any of the wrestling language," she explained, clarifying that the wrestling world was still unfamiliar to her. "You have to learn by trial and error or watch other people mess up and know: 'I can't do that.'"

While this was the most difficult thing for her in pro wrestling and WWE, Layla added that once she got backstage and there were many young talent who resented her for winning her way into the sport through the "Divas Search."

"When I'd won that money, there [were] so many wrestlers, who were not top names, who were like: 'I'm training everyday, I've trained my whole life, I've done this, I've done that, and then you come in and you win that kind of money?' I had to adapt to that," she expressed. At the same time, Layla admitted that she understands why they all felt that way at the time, though it did succeed in making her feel guilty about her success.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Sportshadow Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.