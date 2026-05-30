Former WWE Star FKA Scrypts Says The Circus Saved Him From Gang Violence

Former WWE star Scrypts, who also used to go by Reggie during his time in the company, has been open about his time in the circus, going as far as to name his latest character, "Soleil." He spoke about how life led him to his career path before the wrestling ring on an episode of "Rewind Recap Relive" and explained that it saved him from gang violence, as many members of his family were in gangs or drug dealers.

"I used to tumble when I was 3-years-old with my brothers, guys in the neighborhood," he explained. "That was always a passion. At 11-years-old, I met this woman, and she was my mentor and she allowed me to be a kid... She took me to my very first circus show. As the little black kid in St. Louis, I was so closed-minded, I said, 'I want to leave. This is stupid...' So, we left. Little did I know she was taking me to meet a circus coach... She was giving me like a special tryout. St. Louis Archers, level three acrobatic troupe."

Scrypts said that he walked away from the opportunity, initially, something he called a "common theme" of his life. He said six months later, however, he went back and signed up for the class. The now-Soleil said every minute he spent in the circus was "less time off the streets."

"It was an ongoing battle between circus and the street life," he said. "I got expelled from my junior year of high school because of a gang fight. Locked up. I've been shot at. This close to losing my life, legit bullets flying past my head... I was following the blueprint."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Rewind Recap Relive" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.