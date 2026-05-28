TNA Impact Viewership & Ratings Report, 5/21/2026

Throughout May, "TNA Impact's" audience has failed to eclipse the 200,000 viewer threshold, and last week the program recorded one of its lowest totals since the start of its run on the AMC network this past January.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Impact" averaged 178,000 viewers and posted a 0.03 in the key 18-49 demographic, which is the fifth lowest rating the show has registered since the beginning of the year. When comparing both categories to the previous week, the show's total viewership declined by 9%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.03. Overall, "Impact's" viewership figures have decreased by 4% during May.

Possibly the reason that "Impact" has struggled to improve its numbers as of late could be due to the recent sports competition the program has faced on Thursday nights. Last week, "Impact" went head-to-head with both NBA and NHL playoff action, which dominated Thursday night. The NBA Eastern Conference Finals game between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers drew over 7 million viewers on ESPN, while the NHL Eastern Conference Finals game between the Montreal Canadiens and the Carolina Hurricanes brought in 1.5 million viewers.

Tonight, there are no NHL playoff games scheduled, but "Impact" will still go up against the NBA playoffs, as the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs will battle in game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. That said, TNA has a unique card planned for tonight's show, as Fabian Aichner, formerly known as Giovanni Vinci in WWE, just signed with the company and will make his debut against Eddie Edwards. Additionally, a stacked Knockouts Champions Challenge will take place in the women's division.