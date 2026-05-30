Thekla Wants Raise For AEW Women's Division In Exchange For Second Blood & Guts Match

In 2025, AEW hosted the first ever Women's Blood & Guts match, which featured Mercedes Moné, Marina Shafir, Megan Bane, Thekla and The Triangle of Madness against Toni Storm, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, and Harley Cameron. During an interview on "The Sal Licata Show," Thekla reflected the event, and what it would take for her to be interested in taking part in a similar match sometime this year.

"I still have a scar, like all across the side of my body here, yeah, I can still see it every time I'm showering and s***," she recalled. "What was it like? Yeah, it was gory, it was crazy! I enjoyed it a lot, and it's obviously – it's a really cool thing to be part of; the first one."

"We got to get a raise if we want to do this this year, as well, you know?" Thekla added, expressing that because the Blood & Guts match is as brutal as it is, the pay for it should be increased. However, while recalling how dangerous the match was, Thekla claimed she wasn't afraid of any of the hardcore elements. She recalled having an "electric barbed wire death match" in Japan once after initially turning down the idea multiple times, but ended up enjoying the bout.

"Do I want to do it again? No. If you ask me three times, will I say yes? Probably!" she exclaimed.

Thekla added that there was one classic stipulation match she'd love to do someday.

"Oh, I would love to do an I Quit match!" she exclaimed. "That's something I think could really be cool."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Sal Licata Show," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.