AEW Champ Thekla Has 'No Doubt' That Women's Blood & Guts Will Return In 2026

Before she became AEW Women's World Champion, Thekla was one of 12 women to take part in AEW's first ever Women's Blood & Guts match last November. And not only was Thekla on the winning side of things, but she and Triangle of Madness stablemates Skye Blue and Julia Hart were arguably the talk of the match, from Blue wrestling the whole match despite bleeding profusely to Thekla using her small stature to escape the Blood & Guts cage via a small hole in the structure.

In an interview with "TheSportster," Theka relived Blood & Guts and her famous escape the ring spot, joking that the spot showed how smart she was because she was able to escape the cage, get away from the violence, and ultimately secure the cage key from one of the referees, ensuring her team's victory. In the end, Thekla was thrilled to be part of the match, and is confident the first Women's Blood & Guts match won't be the last Women's Blood & Guts match.

"It's cool to be part of something that's a first time experience," Thekla said. "It's really cool. And I think there was a big buzz. Everybody watched it, and I think that it's really cool to also show that we're tough. I'm crying about it now but...let's go again. We're doing it this year too. No doubt about it. I'll there, and I'll bring a kendo stick in barbed wire."

So far, AEW has made no reference to when a Men's or Women's Blood & Guts match could take place in 2026. The promotion had typically run the match in June up until last year.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TheSportster" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription