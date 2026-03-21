Thekla Explains Mutual Benefits Of AEW Partnership With Julia Hart & Skye Blue

In less than a year, Thekla has made her mark on AEW, quickly rising up the card to become AEW Women's World Champion. But she hasn't done it all by herself, aligning with Skye Blue and Julia Hart to form the Triangle of Madness, a stable that has been instrumental in not only helping Thekla take the Women's Title from Kris Statlander, but helping her retain it against Statlander at AEW Revolution.

In an interview with "TheSportster," Thekla talked about her alliance with Blue and Hart, and revealed how the two helped her acclimate to AEW, despite both lacking the experience Thekla has overall.

"I think it's very cool to work with those two, because they're both a little younger than me, they haven't been around that much yet in the wrestling business," Thekla said. "I'm almost, like, we're going on 9 years, 10 years, you know? I've been around. Those two know AEW though, you know what I mean?

"They helped me navigate a little bit, and gave me some insider information that helped me understand really quickly like 'Oh, that's how I do this, and that's who I have to be afraid of.' That kind of stuff...If you know, if you've got that inside knowledge, that's how I did it [won the title] in eight months. So those two are great."

While Blue and Hart have been helpful to her, Thekla also believes that she can help the duo improve as well, admitting that both Hart and Blue share similar traits to herself.

"I see a lot of myself in them, and I see a lot of talent they have and that I try to, like, incorporate in what I'm doing," Thekla said. "And I also hope that I can give them a little bit of inspiration, or like, knowledge on how to make it and navigate yourself in this business."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "TheSportster" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription