AEW's Shelton Benjamin Offers Thoughts On Two Possible Hurt Syndicate Additions

The Hurt Syndicate found success in AEW after leaving WWE. They won the World Tag Team Championships in 2025 and held them for 214 days. Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley just competed in their first Stadium Stampede at Double or Nothing and were on the winning team alongside Chris Jericho, The Elite, and Jack Perry.

Since Hurt Syndicate arrived in AEW, fans have wondered if they'd add another member since they previously were a stable of four. During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Benjamin was asked if Kevin Knight is someone they could join them. He replied, "absolutely, no question. Straight up, yes. Absolutely. If it were my choice today and I said I wanted a new member in the Hurt Syndicate, without a doubt, my first pick would be Cedric Alexander. My second pick would be Kevin "Jet" Knight."

In WWE when they were known as the Hurt Business, Alexander and Benjamin held the RAW Tag Team Championships. Alexander was released from WWE and is currently the TNA X-Division Champion. Knight is the current TNT Champion. When Hurt Syndicate returned to AEW TV last month, MVP said in a promo that they were looking to add a new member.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Classic and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.