Xia Brookside Pins Lei Ying Lee To Earn Future Knockouts Title Shot On TNA Impact

Xia Brookside pinned TNA Knockouts Champion Lei Ying Lee in the Champions Challenge main event of "TNA Impact."

The bout pitted Brookside, Elayna Black, and Mara Sade against Lee and the Elegance Brand's M and Heather By Elegance, with the stipulation that a champion being pinned would result in the respective winner and loser meeting in a later title match.

Lee and Sade started the match off but the latter wound up paired off alongside Black against M and Heather towards the closing stretch. The Knockouts Tag Team Champions dropped Black with a double team DDT before Sade took them both out with a flying crossbody.

MMA veteran Keith Jardine accompanied Brookside's team and would eventually prevent the Mr. Elegance and the Personal Concierge of the Elegance Brand from interfering by putting the former in an ankle lock. The Concierge hit Jardine only to retreat before a receipt could come.

And then back in the ring, Brookside avoided Lee's Warrior's Way finisher to drop the Knockouts Champion and her former tag team partner with an elevated DDT. Brookside then pinned Lee to win for her team and secure her shot at the Knockouts title.