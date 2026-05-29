TNA Impact 5/28/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I don't have an extensive history with TNA Wrestling nor am I very familiar with matches that are exclusive to the promotion. The Men's Champions Challenge from this edition of "TNA Impact" was the first Champions Challenge that I had ever watched, and I have to admit that it made me a fan of the match type.

One of the things that I really like about this stipulation is that there's already built in stakes with a non-champion receiving a title match if they end up pinning a champion to win the match. It provides the competitors in the match with a nice chunk of television time, but requires very little storytelling or build. I think that ends up working incredibly well to TNA's advantage considering that some of the matches they book for weekly shows tend to feel a little bit random in my eyes and was certainly the case here.

In terms of the action of this particular Champions Challenge match, I found it to be quite fun to watch. It might've ended up being somewhere around the twenty minutes mark when all was said and done, but it certainly didn't feel like it was that long when watching it because of how the time flew with its fast pacing and enjoyable nature. I also didn't mind the choice of having Navarro pin Mustafa Ali to win a shot at his International Championship, as Navarro has been featured fairly regularly on the show since making his return and Ali has shown to defend against anyone and everyone who wishes to challenge him.

I typically have at least one complaint with "Impact" more often than not, but there wasn't anything about this I didn't really like. It kept me engaged as a viewer, and was just a great time from bell to bell.

Written by Olivia Quinlan