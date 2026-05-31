WWE's Booker T Discusses Progress Of Former Student Roxanne Perez: 'Truly A Prodigy'

Since signing with WWE in 2022, Roxanne Perez has risen quickly through the company's ranks and currently acts as a member of The Judgment Day. At 24 years old, Perez has shown she has a natural knack for the industry, and her former trainer Booker T had nothing but good things to say on "No-Contest Wrestling." He revealed that he first met Perez at a training camp he would put on in the summer.

"She was so small, she was smaller than my daughter at that time, literally," Booker said. "She was so special, and she was so smart. She learned the dialogue of professional wrestling – the Shakespeare, the 'Romeo and Juliet,' 'Phantom of the Opera,' of what this thing was about, so, so young. Truly a prodigy."

Booker T operates the Reality of Wrestling indie promotion and training school in his home state of Texas. He was quick to point out that he treats all of his students the same, whether they are as talented as Perez or not, and he recalled once having to chastise Perez for nearly missing her cue. In addition to Perez, the school has produced wrestlers like AEW star Bryan Keith and former WWE ID Women's Champion Kylie Rae.

"It's amazing. She picked up on all ... the knowledge," Booker said of Perez, when asked how proud he is of her progress in WWE. "Everything was about making her as good as I can possibly make someone, and she took it and really made it her own."

In the last four years, Perez has become a four-time champion in WWE, having held three titles in NXT as well as the Women's Tag Team Championship alongside stablemate Raquel Rodriguez on the main roster.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "No-Contest Wrestling" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.