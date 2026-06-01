WWE's AJ Styles: Brock Lesnar Coming Back From Retirement Doesn't Mean I Will

At WWE WrestleMania 42, Brock Lesnar left his boots and gloves in the middle of the ring after losing to Oba Femi, seemingly signifying his retirement from the pro wrestling industry. Then, on the May 18, 2026 episode of "WWE Raw", Lesnar made a shocking return, attacking Femi and resetting their feud. Much like Lesnar, AJ Styles also retired this year, but could he follow in the footsteps of "The Beast Incarnate?"

"Just because Brock came back doesn't mean I am!" Styles exclaimed during an episode of his "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast." Styles then weighed in on Lesnar's return, and why it works for Lesnar as opposed to him potentially doing the same. "I think there's definitely more meat [on the bone]. Based on the crowd reaction and everybody's reaction who thought Brock was done, it works!"

Styles further praised the way WWE booked Lesnar's return, noting that the company created a must-see clash between Lesnar and Femi. The veteran then circled back to the notions of him returning, criticizing a fake-out retirement. "And who would do that? Who would say they're going to retire and don't? Anyway! I don't think I ever said I was gonna retire, I just kind of [did]," he explained.

While an official return to WWE as talent isn't something "The Phenomenal One" is currently considering, he's far from retired from the industry. Styles opened up about his new ventures within the promotion, noting how he's begun filling in for training and scouting, which is something he enjoys and as a means to transfer his passion to the next generation.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Phenomenally Retro Podcast," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.